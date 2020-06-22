IowaPreps - Miller ready to showcase his hard work

Davenport Central point guard John Miller is ready to get back on the AAU circuit and showcase the work that he has put in over the last few months.



What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts and sports?

“I've been working a lot on my body over the break and just trying to use this break to get better.”

What are you trying to improve on the most this off-season?

“This offseason, I've been running, jumping rope, and working a lot on conditioning so I look good throughout the game.”

Are you trying to play AAU if it opens up this summer?

“Yeah, with an AAU season, I feel like it would be a good chance to show the work I've been putting in during this break in front of college coaches.”

What are your goals for the AAU season?

“My goals during this AAU season are to be a good teammate, get recruited by colleges, win basketball games, and mainly just have fun while I’m out there.”

How do you believe your high school basketball team will be next season?

“Next year, I believe my high school will compete for the 4A state championship.”

What is the toughest game on your schedule for 2020-2021?

“I don’t know who will be good this year, but Coach Budde’s team is hard to beat.”

Who is the toughest individual player you will play against this winter?

“On the court, I feel like the toughest player I’ll play against is myself.”

What sport do you want to play in college?

“I want to play basketball at the highest level.”

What colleges have been recruiting you?

N/A

Have you made any college trips yet?

N/A

Did you have a favorite college growing up?

“Iowa State.”