 IowaPreps - Miller ready to showcase his hard work
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-25 12:30:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Miller ready to showcase his hard work

Luke Feddersen • IowaPreps
Publisher
@iowapreps

Davenport Central point guard John Miller is ready to get back on the AAU circuit and showcase the work that he has put in over the last few months.What have you been doing as of late with off-seas...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}