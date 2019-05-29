Moore has visited a trio of in-state colleges
Centerville defensive end Cade Moore is keeping a close eye on the recruiting front and has been able to visit a trio of colleges. What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“I ha...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news