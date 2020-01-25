News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-25 12:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

More sports ahead for Baltes

Luke Feddersen • IowaPreps
Publisher
@iowapreps

Lisbon lineman Brant Baltes shined last fall on the football field and will continue to remain busy with the rest of wrestling and then track heading into the spring. How did the high school footba...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}