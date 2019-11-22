More sports ahead for Boer
Western Christian quarterback Tyson Boer continued to make a name for himself on the gridiron and is switching his focus over to other sports going forward. How did the high school football season ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news