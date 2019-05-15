Multiple offers on the table for Boles
The hard work of Dowling Catholic offensive tackle Ryan Boles has paid off in terms of multiple scholarship offers at this point. What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“I've ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news