Muszynski shined during the fall
Linn-Mar safety Clayton Muszynski used the 2019 football season to prove that he could play at an elite level against varsity competition. How did the high school football season go overall?“I thou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news