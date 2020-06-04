O'Neill has confidence in his squad
Waukon linebacker Ethan O'Neill believes his team can play with anyone heading into the 2020 football season.What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“A few of my teammates and ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news