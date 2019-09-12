Oltman weighing college options
Pella wing guard John Oltman remains unsure about what sporting direction he plans on taking at the college level.How did the spring and summer go for you with basketball?“Summer ball went very wel...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news