News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-30 12:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Patterson setting the bar high for 2019

Luke Feddersen • IowaPreps
@iowapreps
Publisher

St. Albert athlete Cy Patterson has high hopes for what his team can achieve on the gridiron this fall.How has the preparation been going for this upcoming season?“Preparation has been good with li...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}