Petersen dreamed of playing for the Hawkeyes
An opportunity to play at the University of Iowa was one that Ballard shortstop Sam Petersen could not turn down. How are the off-season workouts going for baseball?“Very good. What we are doing at...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news