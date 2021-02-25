Preston Pope dreaming of college football
West Marshall running back Preston Pope has grown up dreaming of college football and is putting the time and effort into making it a reality. How did the high school football season go overall?“I ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news