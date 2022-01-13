Q&A with Benton athlete Aidan Gallery
Iowa Preps caught up with Benton athlete Aidan Gallery in this article now!How did the high school football season go overall?“This season went pretty well but didn’t end the way we wanted it to.”W...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news