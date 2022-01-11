Q&A with Boone running back Landon Davis
Iowa Preps caught up with Boone running back Landon Davis in this article now!How did the high school football season go overall?“Boone football season didn’t go how we wanted, ending 1-8 on the se...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news