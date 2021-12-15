Q&A with Burlington offensive center Julian Perez-Hall
Iowa Preps caught up with Burlington offensive center Julian Perez-Hall in this article now! How did the high school football season go overall?“This season went a lot better than I had expected, o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news