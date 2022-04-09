Q&A with Clarinda athlete Isaac Jones
Iowa Preps caught up with Clarinda athlete Isaac Jones in this article now!How did the high school football season go overall?“We went 4-5, [it] wasn’t what we wanted but we just have to keep worki...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news