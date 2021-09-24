Q&A with Clarinda wing guard Drew Brown
Iowa Preps caught up with Clarinda wing guard Drew Brown in this article now!How did the spring and summer go for you with basketball?“It went pretty well. I played with SW Iowa impact out of the c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news