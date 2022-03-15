Q&A with Colfax-Mingo wide receiver Curtis Horras
Iowa Preps caught up with Colfax-Mingo wide receiver Curtis Horras in this article now!How did the high school football season go overall? “[The] season was good. It was my first year at receiver s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news