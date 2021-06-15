Q&A with Davenport North athlete Nolan Mosier

We caught up with Davenport North athlete Nolan Mosier and talked to him about a busy off-season of football now!

*This article is courtesy of Tom Kakert of HawkeyeReport.com. A special thanks for his assistance with this article.

Q: What have you done in the off-season?

MOSIER: Just doing a lot of lifting and working on my agility as well.

Q: Did you do a lot of 7 on &?

MOSIER: Yeah. We have played in two or three tournaments playing against some of the best teams in the Midwest and it’s really helped me and was a good experience.

Q: That was just with your high school team and not a club team?

MOSIER: Yeah, we were playing a lot of club teams that were really good with D1 players, so it was really good competition.

Q: Does that help you getting ready for next season?

MOSIER: Yeah it does help me a lot. It helped me make better reads and build chemistry with my receivers.

Q: How much did getting to play last year help you?

MOSIER: Last year helped a lot to get the experience that I need to continue to develop. Play varsity was a sophomore was big and I split reps with a senior and I could learn and also play.

Q: Are you excited and ready to be the full-time starter this fall?

MOSIER: I’m very excited for the season.

Q: This will be a big month for you getting to perform at camps in front of college coaches. Are you anxious to get out there?

MOSIER: Yeah I am excited to get out and performer in front of a lot of D1 coaches. I hope to get a lot of exposure in front of the coaches and continue to improve as a player.

Q: So where are you headed this month?

MOSIER: I will be at Iowa State, Missouri, Northwestern and then Iowa. After that I will be at Kansas State.

Q: Lot of throwing in that month for you.

MOSIER: Yep a lot of throwing and I’ll also be playing baseball, so I work with the trainer to get stretched out.

Q: What do you want to show the coaches in those camp settings?

MOSIER: My footwork has really improved since my freshman year and my arm is stronger. I feel like my arm has gotten a lot stronger since my first year.

Q: How did you improve your footwork? Did you work with a QB coach?

MOSIER: During quarantine my dad brought home a ladder and some weights so I worked on a lot of football drills with the ladder in the garage. We would look up drills on-line and just follow them and work on my footwork.

Q: Can you tell it has helped you?

MOSIER: Yeah, for sure. I can tell that I am faster now than I was a year ago. My speed has improved and my foot quickness within my footwork has improved.