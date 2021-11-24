Q&A with Grinnell defensive tackle Gene Blalock III
Iowa Preps caught up with Grinnell defensive tackle Gene Blalock III in this article now!How has everything been going football wise as of late? “As of late football has been going really well as i...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news