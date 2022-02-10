Q&A with Linn-Mar running back Carter Henderson
Iowa Preps caught up with Linn-Mar running back Carter Henderson in this article now!How did the high school football season go overall?“It went pretty well. Our team went 7-3 and made the playoffs...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news