Q&A with Mason City linebacker Logan Eide
Iowa Preps caught up with Mason City linebacker Logan Eide in this article now!How has everything been going football wise as of late? “Good, our team finished solid in a tough district and had one...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news