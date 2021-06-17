Q&A with Pella Christian wing forward Eric Mulder
Iowa Preps caught up with Pella Christian wing forward Eric Mulder in this article now!How did the high school basketball season go overall?“We won 12 games and lost 12.”What are your plans now wit...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news