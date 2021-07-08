Q&A with Pleasant Valley offensive lineman Ryan Saddler Jr.
Iowa Preps caught up with Pleasant Valley offensive lineman Ryan Saddler Jr. in this article now!What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts? “A lot of stuff with my school and tea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news