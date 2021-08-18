Q&A with Prairie wide receiver Lonny Melvin Jr.
Iowa Preps caught up with Prairie wide receiver Lonny Melvin Jr. in this article now!What have you and your team been doing as of late to get ready for the fall?“The team has been preparing very we...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news