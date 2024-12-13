Q&A with Regina quarterback Kyle Tracy

Iowa Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
Iowa Preps caught up with Waukee Northwest quarterback Mack Heitland in this article now!
Iowa Preps has updated our list of the top football players within the Class of 2028 now!
Who are the top in-state basketball players within the Class of 2025? Iowa Preps answers that question now!
Who are the top in-state in-state baseball players within the Class of 2025? Iowa Preps answers that question now!
Iowa Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
Iowa Preps caught up with Waukee Northwest quarterback Mack Heitland in this article now!
Iowa Preps has updated our list of the top football players within the Class of 2028 now!