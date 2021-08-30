Q&A with Southeast Polk tight end Jordan Mitchell
Iowa Preps caught up with Southeast Polk tight end Jordan Mitchell in this article now!How has everything with the football season been going so far?“This football season has been great. I have got...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news