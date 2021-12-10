Q&A with Woodward-Granger wide receiver Dane Polich

Iowa Preps caught up with Woodward-Granger wide receiver Dane Polich in this article now!

How did the high school football season go overall?

“The season went well for us. Our first goal was to win our district, and we fell short at second. Our next goal was to hang up a state playoff banner, which we did along with winning the first round.”

What are your plans now with sports and workouts?

“The plan now is to continue with our team lifts and to get started with the basketball season.”

How do you feel your team will do next football season?

“I feel like our team will succeed very well next season. We have a couple seniors that we will miss a lot, but we are confident in some of our underclassmen to fill those roles.

What team do you feel will be the toughest competition on your schedule?

“Our main focus will be Madrid week one, and take each game week by week.”

Who is the toughest individual player your team will face off against?

“Anyone is capable of making plays. It’s not a player that we face off against, it’s an entire team.”

Do you want to play sports in college? If so, which one?

“I would like to play football in college.”

What colleges have been recruiting you?

“None that I know of.”

Do you have plans for any trips soon?

“No.”

Did you have a favorite college growing up?

“Any college in Iowa. I enjoy watching any Iowa team succeed.”