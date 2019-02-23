Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-23 12:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Randall looking to build on success

Luke Feddersen • IowaPreps.com
@iowapreps
Publisher

Waukee quarterback Mitch Randall is working to take his game to another level and it shows with his off-season work. How did the high school football season go overall?“It went extremely well. We s...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}