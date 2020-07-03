IowaPreps - Ritter talks recruiting interest

Ritter talks recruiting interest
Charles City athlete JJ Ritter is seeking to find a college home and has a wide range of schools both in and out of state borders following his progress. What have you been doing as of late with of...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news