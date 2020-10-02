Rylee Scott holds two offers
Collins-Maxwell defensive end Rylee Scott has garnered offers from two colleges and has interest from a number of others as well.How has everything with the football season been going so far?“The t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news