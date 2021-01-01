Sawyer talks title game run
Grundy Center athlete Brayden Sawyer and his teammates put together another deep postseason run that ended with an appearance in the championship game. How did the high school football season go ov...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news