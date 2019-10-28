Schmitt focused on one play at a time
Clear Lake running back Jagger Schmitt is taking football games one play at a time and hope it will show in the result. How has everything with the football season been going so far?“I think our se...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news