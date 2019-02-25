Schockemoehl talks offer and interest
Wahlert Catholic wing guard Jacob Schockemoehl has landed an offer from Truman State and has interest from a number of others. How did the season go this winter?“Great. It's been a lot of fun with ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news