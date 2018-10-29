Clear Creek-Amana point guard Tyler Schrepfer has put in a lot of time this off-season and hopes it will show with the basketball season around the corner.



How did the spring and summer go for you with basketball?

“I thought the summer went really well for me and the team. It was kind of hard to balance baseball and summer basketball, but I managed to make it work. I spent the summer playing with the Iowa Dynasty and we won a couple of tournaments in Des Moines and one in Chicago.”

What are your workout plans now going forward?

“Right now, I'm currently working so I just try to get shots up whenever I can. There is an elementary school pretty close to my house that my family has rented out on Tuesday and Thursday nights, so I try to make it up there if I can. I also never have a morning class on Fridays, so I shoot in the morning for about an hour and a half. I also usually try to get like 500 shots up on the weekend at some point, but I'm also doing the Eastern Iowa Fall League on Sunday mornings and then open gyms with Clear Creek on Sunday nights.”

What have you improved on the most since last season?

“I feel like I have definitely improved my shooting consistency the most. Lately, I've been seeing my shooting percentages go up a lot and I'm scoring more points by shooting the same amounts of shots.”

How do you believe your high school basketball team will be next season?

“I think we are going to be a really good team. I believe that four of our starters will be me, Nolan Schwarting, Nick O'Connor and TJ Bollers. I think this group of guys can really be a force to be reckoned with. We also have CC Withrow and Mike Potter, who are sophomores that practiced with us last year. We all played in the summer together, so we have the chemistry that could really make us a good team.”

What is the toughest game on your schedule for 2018-2019?

“Of the teams that are on the opposite side of the conference, I think our two hardest games will be West Delaware and Marion. Of the teams on our side of the conference, our hardest games will probably be Benton and Center Point-Urbana.”

What are the keys for your team having success?

“I think that we just have to play together. As long as we play good defense and stay positive offensively, I think we will be alright.”

What sport do you want to play in college?

“I would love to be able to play basketball in college.”

What colleges have been recruiting you?

“No colleges are directly recruiting me right now, but I went to a Coe College prospect camp on September 23.”

Have you made any college trips yet?

“I'm planning to have some college visits coming up in the near future.”

Did you have a favorite college growing up?

“My family is all Hawkeye fans, but I'd be happy to play anywhere.”