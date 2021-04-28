Schroeder talks AAU hoops
Cedar Rapids Jefferson wing forward Caden Schroeder is preparing for a big run this off-season on the AAU circuit playing for a program he is very familiar with. How did the high school basketball ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news