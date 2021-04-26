Schubert confident in his team
Council Bluffs Jefferson quarterback Austin Schubert believes that the 2021 season could be a major step in the right direction if his squad is willing to work. How did the high school football sea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news