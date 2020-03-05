Senters knows toughest challenge
Linn-Mar athlete Jeron Senters is fully aware of which team on their schedule will provide the Lions with their toughest competition. How did the high school football season go overall?“For the tea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news