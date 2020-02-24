Shearer talks hoops and college
An early commitment to Truman State has allowed Montezuma point guard Trey Shearer to focus on dominating this winter on the basketball court. How has the season been going so far? “The season has ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news