Simonsen considering multiple college options
Ankeny tight end Braden Simonsen is open to playing multiple sports at the next level depending on his development over the next two years. How did the high school football season go overall?“I fel...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news