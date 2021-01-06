Smithart recaps semifinal run
Sigourney-Keota offensive guard Zach Smithart came away pleased with his football season as they made a deep postseason run to the final four. How did the high school football season go overall?“Th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news