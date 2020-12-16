Speed the focus for Kadolph
With track on the horizon, Ankeny running back Colin Kadolph will be working hard to improve his speed as an athlete going forward.How did the high school football season go overall?“It went great....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news