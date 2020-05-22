Steveson setting the bar high in 2020
Grinnell offensive guard Kamrin Steveson has extremely high hopes for what his team can achieve heading into the fall. What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“As for working o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news