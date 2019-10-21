News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-21 12:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Tart on the radar of Ivy League schools

Luke Feddersen • IowaPreps
@iowapreps
Publisher

Dubuque Senior tight end Carson Tart has played his way onto the radar of some of the best athletic and academic programs in the country. How has everything with the football season been going so f...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}