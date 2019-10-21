Tart on the radar of Ivy League schools
Dubuque Senior tight end Carson Tart has played his way onto the radar of some of the best athletic and academic programs in the country. How has everything with the football season been going so f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news