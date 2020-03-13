Te Slaa is a sought-after recruit
Boyden-Hull athlete Tanner Te Slaa has played his way into multiple scholarships with his play on the basketball court. How did the high school football season go overall?“Our season went okay. We ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news