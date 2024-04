This week's recruiting updates: William Ditsworth, Daniel Larmie, Axel Ramazani, Evan Allie, and BJ Tate.

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

Recent Returning Defensive Players in 2024

2A, District 7 - 4/1

1A, District 7 - 4/2

A, District 7 - 4/3

8-Man, District 7 - 4/4

2A, District 8 - 4/5

1A, District 8 - 4/6

A, District 8 - 4/7

Top 10 2025 DB Candidates

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven

Top Returning Offensive Players

2A, District 7

1A, District 7

A, District 7

8-Man, District 7

2A, District 8

1A, District 8

A, District 8

5A, Group 6

4A, District 6

3A, District 6

2A, District 6

1A, District 6

A, District 6

8-Man, District 6

5A, Group 5

4A, District 5

3A, District 5

2A, District 5

1A, District 5

A, District 5

8-Man, District 5

5A, Group 4

4A, District 4

3A, District 4

2A, District 4

1A, District 4

A, District 4

8-Man, District 4

5A, Group 3

4A, District 3

3A, District 3

2A, District 3

1A, District 3

A, District 3

8-Man, District 3

5A, Group 2

4A, District 2

3A, District 2

2A, District 2

1A, District 2

A, District 2

8-Man, District 2

5A, Group 1

4A, District 1

3A, District 1

2A, District 1

1A, District 1

A, District 1

Top Returning Defensive Players in 2024

5A, Group 6

4A, District 6

3A, District 6

2A, District 6

1A, District 6

A, District 6

8-Man, District 6

5A, Group 5

4A, District 5

3A, District 5

2A, District 5

1A, District 5

A, District 5

8-Man, District 5

5A, Group 4

4A, District 4

3A, District 4

2A, District 4

1A, District 4

A, District 4

8-Man, District 4

5A, Group 3

4A, District 3

3A, District 3

2A, District 3

1A, District 3

A, District 3

8-Man, District 3

5A, Group 2

4A, District 2

3A, District 2

2A, District 2

1A, District 2

A, District 2

8-Man, District 2

5A, Group 1

4A, District 1

3A, District 1

2A, District 1

1A, District 1

A, District 1

8-Man, District 1

Top 10 2025 LB Candidates

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven





Top 10 2025 OL/DL Candidates

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven

Top Players by Position (2026)

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Kickers

Punters

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Linemen

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Linemen

Defensive Tackles

Inside Linebackers

Linebackers

Middle Linebackers

Outside Linebackers

Free Safeties

Safeties

Strong Safeties

Defensive Backs

Defensive Athletes

Offensive Athletes

Athletes

Database

Top Players by Position (2025)

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Kickers

Punters

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Linemen

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Linemen

Defensive Tackles

Inside Linebackers

Linebackers

Middle Linebackers

Outside Linebackers

Free Safeties

Safeties

Strong Safeties

Defensive Backs

Defensive Athletes

Offensive Athletes

Athletes

Database

Top 10 2025 WR/TE Candidates

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven

Top 10 2025 RB Candidates

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven

Top Players by Position (2027)

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Kickers

Punters

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Linemen

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Linemen

Defensive Tackles

Inside Linebackers

Linebackers

Middle Linebackers

Outside Linebackers

Free Safeties

Safeties

Strong Safeties

Defensive Backs

Defensive Athletes

Offensive Athletes

Athletes

Database

Top 10 2025 QB Candidates

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven