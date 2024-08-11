The End Zone
This week's recruiting updates: Brodie Schafer, Lamarious Clark, Marco Avila, Tyler Williams, and Jacob Breyfogle.
SUBSCRIBERS: Click Here For The Complete Article
-----------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
RECENT 2024 District/Group Full Previews
Top Players by Position (2027)
2024 District/Group Full Previews
Top Players by Position (2026)
Top Players by Position (2025)
Early 2024 District/Group Previews
Top 10 2025 DB Candidates
Top Returning Offensive Players
Top Returning Defensive Players in 2024
Top 10 2025 LB Candidates
Top 10 2025 OL/DL Candidates
Top 10 2025 WR/TE Candidates
Top 10 2025 RB Candidates
Top 10 2025 QB Candidates