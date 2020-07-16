 IowaPreps - Thomas considering football and baseball
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-16 12:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Thomas considering football and baseball

Luke Feddersen • IowaPreps
Publisher
@iowapreps

When it comes to college athletics, Mason City athlete Carter Thomas is considering both football and baseball at the next level.What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“I have...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}