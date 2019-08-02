Time in weight room paying off for Austin Lee
Fort Dodge linebacker Austin Lee has seen his time and effort in the weight rom pay off in a big way this fall.What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“I have been lifting with...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news