Tjaden confident for football
Waukee kicker Cade Tjaden believes that his team has the skills needed to do big things on the gridiron in 2019. How did the high school football season go overall?“Overall, I think the season went...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news